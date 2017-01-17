The Los Angeles Chargers introduced Anthony Lynn as head coach Tuesday, who said he hopes to sell the team by getting them to win.Lynn, who was interim coach for the Buffalo Bills, succeeds Mike McCoy. McCoy was fired on Jan. 1 after the Chargers had a dismal season at 5-11. The team named Lynn head coach only a day after announcing it would be moving from San Diego to Los Angeles.During a press conference at the StubHub Center, where the Chargers will play until the new Inglewood Stadium with the Rams is complete, Lynn said he was confident about the team."We're going to play smart, situational football," he said. "We're looking forward to showing you guys how fun this football team is going to be."John Spanos, president of the Chargers, said Lynn was chosen for his strong leadership skills and because of his background playing football.Lynn started his career as a Denver Broncos running back and was on the team when they won the Super Bowl in 1997 and 1998.Since 2000, Lynn has coached running backs for the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.Overall, the 48-year-old has 17 years of NFL coaching experience under his belt.