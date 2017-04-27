SPORTS

Chargers select Clemson WR Mike Williams with No. 7 overall pick in 2017 NFL Draft

Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams runs after a catch as The Citadel defensive back Walker Smith defends during a game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2013, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

By Tim Rearden
PHILADELPHIA (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Chargers have selected wide receiver Mike Williams from Clemson with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia on Thursday.

The selection was the first under head coach Anthony Lynn and the first since the team moved from San Diego to Los Angeles.

Williams, standing at 6 foot 3 inches and weighing 225 pounds, will give six-time Pro Bowl quarterback Philip Rivers a large target to throw at in 2017.

MORE: Chargers, ABC7 announce agreement to broadcast NFL team's games

After suffering a fractured neck in the first game of the 2015 season, Williams returned to action in 2016 to help lead Clemson to a National Championship. During the Tigers 35-31 victory over Alabama in the National Championship, Williams hauled in eight passes for 94 yards and one touchdown.

Williams was named to the first-team All-ACC after catching 98 passes for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns as a redshirt junior. The South Carolina native attended Lake Marion High School and Technology Center in Santee, South Carolina, where he was also a star basketball player.

Williams, who graduated from Clemson with a degree in sociology in December, joins a wide receiver corp that includes Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin.

The team selected defense end Joey Bosa from Ohio State with the No. 3 overall pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Bosa was named the 2016 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles Chargersfootballnfl draftnfl
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Bennie Boatwright, USC's leading scorer, picks school over NBA draft
Nick Foligno, Ryan Getzlaf, Mark Giordano are Messier Leadership Award finalists
Urias makes solid 2017 debut as Dodgers beat Giants in 10
Rudy Gobert's return helps Jazz take control of series vs. Clippers
More Sports
Top Stories
Babysitter who aided in child molestation may have victims in LA, IE, police say
1992 LA riots examined in new exhibit at Expo Park
LAPD seeking suspect in fatal shooting in Jefferson Park
LA fire chief remembers 'entire blocks on fire' during 1992 riots
Trucker saves toddler wandering on road in San Jacinto
Caught on video: 2 deputies attacked by inmates
Snoring may be sign of serious, life-threatening condition
Show More
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
Doctor dragged off United flight in Chicago reaches settlement
2 arrested at Ann Coulter protest in Berkeley
Man arrested after LAPD calls backup to downtown LA
Man kicked off Delta flight for using bathroom before takeoff
More News
Photos
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
More Photos