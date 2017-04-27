The Los Angeles Chargers have selected wide receiver Mike Williams from Clemson with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia on Thursday.The selection was the first under head coach Anthony Lynn and the first since the team moved from San Diego to Los Angeles.Williams, standing at 6 foot 3 inches and weighing 225 pounds, will give six-time Pro Bowl quarterback Philip Rivers a large target to throw at in 2017.After suffering a fractured neck in the first game of the 2015 season, Williams returned to action in 2016 to help lead Clemson to a National Championship. During the Tigers 35-31 victory over Alabama in the National Championship, Williams hauled in eight passes for 94 yards and one touchdown.Williams was named to the first-team All-ACC after catching 98 passes for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns as a redshirt junior. The South Carolina native attended Lake Marion High School and Technology Center in Santee, South Carolina, where he was also a star basketball player.Williams, who graduated from Clemson with a degree in sociology in December, joins a wide receiver corp that includes Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin.The team selected defense end Joey Bosa from Ohio State with the No. 3 overall pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Bosa was named the 2016 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.