Clippers trade Chris Paul to Rockets in blockbuster multiplayer deal

Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul talks to his brother C.J. in the crowd during the first half of an NBA basketball game. (Mark J. Terrill)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to trade All-Star point guard Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets in a deal involving multiple players, ESPN reported Wednesday, citing sources.

As part of the exchange, Houston will send forward Sam Dekker, point guard Patrick Beverley and shooting guard Lou Williams to L.A., along with a 2018 first-round draft pick.

The trade was first reported by Yahoo Sports' The Vertical, which said Paul had intended to decline the option on his contract and wanted to be a teammate of fellow All-Star James Harden.

Sources told ESPN that Paul instead agreed to opt in for the last year of his contract (valued at $24.2 million) in order for the trade to move forward.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

