Crews work overnight to transform Stub Hub Center in Carson for LA Chargers game

In less than 17 hours, crews will transform the Stub Hub Center in Carson from a futbol field into a football field for the first Los Angeles Chargers game.

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) --
In less than 17 hours, crews will transform the Stub Hub Center in Carson from a futbol field into a football field for the first Los Angeles Chargers game.

Stub Hub crews went to work right after the Los Angeles Galaxy game ended, picking up trash, dismantling goals and changing seats.

The crews also set up goal posts, will paint the lines and endzones on the grass and add three rows of VIP seats on the field level. Signs for the Chargers and a Jumbotron will also be set up.

The Chargers go against the Seattle Seahawks at 5 p.m. Sunday. ABC7 will be hosting a preshow at 4 p.m. and a post-show with analysis and team interviews.
