Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger named NL Rookie of the Year

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger (35) against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of game 3 of baseball's National League Division Series. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles Dodgers' first baseman Cody Bellinger has been named the 2017 National League Rookie of the Year.

The 22-year-old broke the NL rookie record for home runs with 39 and finished second in the league in homers.


Bellinger made his debut with the Dodgers in April. In his first season, he played 132 games with a .267 batting average. In Game 5 of the World Series, Bellinger hit a three-run home run that helped the team take a temporary lead.

These are 2017 file photos showing Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, left, and New York Yankees' Aaron Judge.


New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was chosen as American League Rookie of the Year. The 6-foot-7 slugger's victory was a foregone conclusion after he led the American League with 52 home runs and helped the Yankees reach the postseason as a wild card.

Judge is the first Yankee to receive the award since Derek Jeter in 1996.

Both Bellinger and Judge received unanimous votes for their honors.

The Associated Press and ESPN contributed to this report.
