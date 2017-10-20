SPORTS

Dodgers arrive in Los Angeles after clinching World Series spot

EMBED </>More Videos

The boys are back in town! The Dodgers arrived at Los Angeles International Airport before dawn Friday after the team's big win in Chicago. ((Left) The Dodgers celebrate after beating the Cubs Thursday. Credit: AP (Right) The Dodgers arrive at LAX on Friday. Credit: Spectrum Sportsnet LA.)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The boys are back in town! The Dodgers arrived at Los Angeles International Airport before dawn Friday after the team's big win in Chicago.

The boys in blue clinched their World Series spot Thursday night by beating the Chicago Cubs, the defending World Series champs.

MORE: World Series 2017 ticket prices soar in seller's market

The team was led by Enrique Hernandez, who blasted three home runs. Also, Clayton Kershaw came up aces and did not disappoint.

The Dodgers have home-field advantage in the World Series, which starts Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers may face off against the New York Yankees or Houston Astros, depending on who wins the American League championship series. The Yankees lead the series 3-2.

MORE: Dodgers fans celebrate across LA as team heads to World Series
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles Dodgers fans cheered, waved flags, gathered in the streets and purchased merchandise as their beloved team beat the Chicago Cubs, earning a trip to the World Series Thursday night.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersNew York YankeesHouston AstrosticketsMLBbaseballworld seriesu.s. & worldLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
World Series 2017: Ticket prices soar in seller's market
Dodgers fans celebrate all over LA as team heads to World Series
LA Dodgers headed to World Series for first time since 1988
Dodgers lose to Cubs 3-2 in Game 4 of NLCS
More Sports
Top Stories
Gunshot wounds found on bodies identified as missing hikers in Joshua Tree
World Series 2017: Ticket prices soar in seller's market
Dodgers fans celebrate all over LA as team heads to World Series
Mariah Carey's Los Angeles home burglarized
LA Dodgers headed to World Series for first time since 1988
Older couples unable to escape wildfires embrace a last time
Selena to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Man violently beaten during home invasion in Sun Valley
Show More
Lupita Nyong'o recalls Weinstein's alleged abuses
Trucker arrested in 2016 bus crash that killed 13 near Palm Springs
Toddler steals show during high school performance
Carjacking suspect arrested after chase through LA, OC
SoCal women inmates learn to code
More News
Top Video
World Series 2017: Ticket prices soar in seller's market
Man violently beaten during home invasion in Sun Valley
Dodgers fans celebrate all over LA as team heads to World Series
Selena to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
More Video