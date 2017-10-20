Dodgers arrive in Los Angeles after clinching World Series spot

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The boys are back in town! The Dodgers arrived at Los Angeles International Airport before dawn Friday after the team's big win in Chicago.
The boys in blue clinched their World Series spot Thursday night by beating the Chicago Cubs, the defending World Series champs.
The team was led by Enrique Hernandez, who blasted three home runs. Also, Clayton Kershaw came up aces and did not disappoint.
The Dodgers have home-field advantage in the World Series, which starts Tuesday in Los Angeles.
The Dodgers may face off against the New York Yankees or Houston Astros, depending on who wins the American League championship series. The Yankees lead the series 3-2.
