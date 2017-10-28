SPORTS

Los Angeles Dodgers defeat Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 4, tie up World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger is congratulated after scoring on a hit by Logan Forsythe during Game 4 of baseball's World Series against the Houston Astros. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Houston Astros, 6-2, in Game 4 of the World Series, tying it up 2-2.

With the Dodgers three innings from falling into a deep deficit, rookie slugger Cody Bellinger sparked a late comeback that stopped the Houston Astros' surge.

What also turned the game around was the ninth inning three-run homer by Joc Pederson, his second home run of the Series.

Hitless in 13 at-bats, Bellinger doubled and scored the tying run in the seventh inning, then doubled home the go-ahead run off struggling closer Ken Giles in a five-run ninth that lifted Los Angeles to a win Saturday night.

George Springer put the Astros ahead with a two-out homer in the sixth, the first hit off Los Angeles starter Alex Wood. The crowd at Minute Maid Park, where the Astros had been 7-0 this postseason, was revved up in anticipation of the Astros having a chance to win the first title in their 56-season history on Sunday.

Instead, the Series will go back to Los Angeles no matter what. Clayton Kershaw starts Game 5 for the Dodgers on Sunday night and Dallas Keuchel for the Astros in a rematch of the opener, when Kershaw pitched Los Angeles to a 3-1 win.

Game 5 will be in Houston and starts at 5:20 p.m.

In addition to the Dodgers' win, closer Kenley Jansen was named 2017 Reliever of the Year for the National League. Craig Kimbrel, of the Boston Red Sox, was named Reliever of the Year for the American League.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
