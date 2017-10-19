SPORTS

Dodgers fans celebrate all over LA as team heads to World Series after 29 years

Los Angeles City Hall, the U.S. Bank building and other downtown structures lit up in Dodger Blue after the team wins the NLCS on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES
Los Angeles Dodgers fans cheered, waved flags, gathered in the streets and purchased merchandise as their beloved team beat the Chicago Cubs, earning a trip to the World Series Thursday night.

In East L.A., dozens of fans gathered in their Dodger gear at the corner of Atlantic and Whittier boulevards, waving down cars that passed the intersection. A small band even arrived, playing music for the excited fans.

Some people also drove to Dodger Stadium and hung out along Stadium Way waving Dodger flags and taking selfies near the arena sign.

City Hall, the U.S. Bank building and other structures in downtown lit up in Dodger Blue to celebrate the milestone.

Many fans also headed to Dick's Sporting Goods stores around L.A., which were open late so customers could grab the coveted World Series gear.

The Dodgers defeated the Cubs 11-1 in Game 5 of the National League championship series, bringing an end to a 29-year drought for the World Series.

The team has home-field advantage when they face off against either the New York Yankees or Houston Astros on Tuesday.
