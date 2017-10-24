Dodgers World Series: Tips to beat traffic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Are you headed to Dodger Stadium for the World Series? Here are some tips to beat the traffic.
Arrive early
Fans are urged to arrive at the stadium early. Parking and stadium gates open three hours prior to the game start time
Take public transportation
People are encouraged to take Metro's Dodger Stadium Express buses. It's free if you have a game ticket. Metro is adding bigger buses than normal. You can catch the Dodger Stadium Express at Union Station or Harbor Gateway Transit Center.
You can also walk from the Gold Line Chinatown station, but it will be hot.
Parking
Fans are advised to purchase parking in advance at dodgers.com/postseason. It is $30 in advance, and $50 at the gate.
A reminder whether you're going to the game or not: There's no parking in the area on game day, including:
- Stadium Way between Academy Road and Scott Avenue
- Academy Road between Morton Avenue and Stadium Way
- Scott Avenue between Boylston and Elysian Park Drive
The parking restrictions will be in effect from 11 a.m. to midnight.
The Dash Pico Union-Echo Park line will experience a delay.
If you need to drive through this area, it's important to bring your patience!
