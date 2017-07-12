SPORTS

ESPYs honoring Special Olympics athlete, organizer Dustin Plunkett

SoCal native Dustin Plunkett, involved for 21 years with the Special Olympics as an athlete and official, is being honored with an honorary ESPY.


LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
After 21 years as a Special Olympian, Dustin Plunkett is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Southern Californian is not only an athlete in the Games, but an official with the organization and an on-air broadcaster.

For his contributions to the Special Olympics, Plunkett is being honored with an honorary ESPY.

"I'm just lucky enough to be one of the 25 receiving that award, thanks to Eunice Kennedy Shriver and Sargent. They're the reason we're here today and we're trying to get bigger."

Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the founder of the Special Olympics, is being honored posthumously at the ESPYs with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, for her dedication to using the power of sports to empower people with disabilities.

The organization has changed Plunkett's life. He now works for Special Olympics as manager of athlete leadership. He's also a basketball coach and served as a global messenger for the 2015 games.

He plans to compete in the 2018 games in softball.
