SPORTS

First American woman in 40 years wins New York City Marathon

EMBED </>More Videos

American Shalane Flanagan crosses the finish line to win the women's TCS NYC Marathon (Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK --
Shalane Flanagan became the first American woman to win the New York City Marathon in 40 years, while Geoffrey Kipsang Kamworor won the men's race.

Kamworor of Kenya held off countryman Wilson Kipsang to win his first major marathon. The TCS NYC Marathon was broadcast live on Channel 7.

Flanagan crossed the finish line in a time of 2:26:53 - the second fastest ever by a U.S. woman - to defeat Mary Keitany, the 35-year-old Kenyan who has won the New York City Marathon the past three years.

Keitany had won three straight New York marathons, but Flanagan pulled away from the Kenyan great with about three miles to go.

The American cried and yelled as she approached the finish line all alone.

"It's indescribable," the 36-year-old Flanagan said. "It's a moment I'm trying to soak up and savor."

The last American woman to win New York was Miki Gorman, who won consecutive titles in 1976-77.

Flanagan finished second in New York in 2010 in her marathon debut, but hadn't run this race since. After a fracture in her lower back kept her out of the Boston Marathon, Flanagan trained hard for New York with an eye on Keitany.

On the podium, Flanagan put her hands over face and began to cry again when she was announced the winner. She turned to hug Keitany before accepting her medal.

"This is the moment I've dreamed off since I was a little girl," Flanagan said.

Flanagan had said she may retire if she won New York. She didn't immediately make an announcement regarding her future.



On the men's side, Kamworor edged Kipsang with a time of 2:10:53. Kamworor separated from the pack late and seemed like he would cruise to his first major marathon victory, but Kipsang appeared on his heels in the final stretch.

Kipsang didn't have enough to catch Kamworor, though. The 24-year-old winner kissed the pavement right after crossing the finish, then turned to embrace Kipsang.

American running great and 2009 New York winner Meb Keflezighi completed his 26th and final marathon in 11th place at 2:15:29, collapsing as he crossed the finish.

"Thank you New York for showing up today," Keflezighi told the crowd. "Cheering me on and showing that vibrant energy."

EMBED More News Videos

Kamworor of Kenya held off countryman Wilson Kipsang to win the TCS NYC Marathon



The race went off without interruption five days after the bike path terror attack killed eight in lower Manhattan. Police had promised an unprecedented effort to secure the course, a plan including hundreds of extra uniformed patrol and plainclothes officers, roving teams of counterterrorism commandos armed with heavy weapons, bomb-sniffing dogs and rooftop snipers.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city was expecting 2 million fans to line the course.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsmarathonsnew york city marathonNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Predators down Kings on Arvidsson's breakaway goal in OT
Jones runs wild late, No. 17 USC beats No. 23 Arizona 49-35
Lakers look to extend streak vs. Grizzlies
Sharks beat Ducks 2-1 in shootout
More Sports
Top Stories
At least 20 dead, 30 injured in Texas church shooting, authorities say
3 killed in early morning 2-vehicle collision in Carson
Average price per gallon skyrockets in LA since gas tax
'Magic mushrooms' legalization effort clears first hurdle in CA
Suspects sought in deadly Santa Monica party bus shooting
1 killed, 3 others injured in Santa Clarita multi-car crash
Man arrested after threatening Azusa runners with fake rifle
Man found shot to death in South LA
Show More
Sen. Rand Paul suffers minor injury in assault at home, police say
Amber Alert: 2-month-old found safe, suspect in custody
Protesters demonstrate against Trump policies in DTLA
Italian marketplace Eataly opens in Century City
Sprint, T-Mobile end merger talks
More News
Top Video
1 killed, 3 others injured in Santa Clarita multi-car crash
Average price per gallon skyrockets in LA since gas tax
Santa Monica party bus shooting suspects sought; 1 killed
'Magic mushrooms' legalization effort clears first hurdle in CA
More Video