ABC7's sports reporter Ashley Brewer took a shot at being a judge during the Los Angeles Chargers cheerleading tryouts.She spent her Saturday morning at the Pauley Pavilion for the Charger Girl auditions. A few hundred ladies gathered for the day-long tryouts in the hopes of joining the premiere dance team.The dancers were judged by industry professionals, Chargers executives and celebrities.The Chargers Girls will be announced on the team's website May 12.