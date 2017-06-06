SPORTS

Jackie Robinson statue to be installed outside Rose Bowl

A statue of baseball legend Jackie Robinson is coming to the Rose Bowl - but there's a twist. (KABC)

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
A statue of baseball legend Jackie Robinson is coming to the Rose Bowl - but there's a twist.

Robinson was raised in Pasadena and graduated from John Muir High School. He is best known for breaking Major League Baseball's color barrier in 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers, who later moved to Los Angeles.

But before that, Robinson was a football star for Pasadena City College, playing in the Rose Bowl in 1937 and 1938. Robinson continued his football career at UCLA, which has played its home games at the Rose Bowl since 1982.

So instead of a baseball uniform, the statue will show Robinson in a football uniform.

The statue, which will be the first outside the Rose Bowl, will go up this fall.

Funds for the statue were donated by Alba and Thomas Tull's Tull Family Foundation to Legacy Connections, the private nonprofit fundraising arm of the Rose Bowl Stadium. Thomas Tull was a producer of the 2013 Robinson biopic, "42."

A statue of Robinson was unveiled in April at Dodger Stadium.
