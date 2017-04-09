SPORTS

James Hinchcliffe wins 43rd Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach

James Hinchcliffe talks with ABC7's Ashley Brewer after winning the 43rd Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
James Hinchliffe took the checker flag to win the 43rd Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday.

This was the Canadians first win at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach and his fifth career victory.

It was also Hinchliffe's first victory since he survived a near fatal crash during a practice run at the Indianapolis 500 in 2015.

"It means a lot. I think it puts an exclamation point on the fact that we're back and we're as good as ever. There are no more question marks over whether we'll be winning races again," Hinchliffe told ABC7's Ashley Brewer.

The race car driver was the runner up in season 23 of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."

In the video player above, James Hinchliffe talks with ABC7's Ashley Brewer about his big victory.
