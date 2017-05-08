LA 2024 releases renderings of proposed Olympic venues

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Ahead of a site visit by the International Olympic Committee's Evaluation Commission this week, LA 2024 released design renderings for proposed venues to house the Olympic and Paralympic Games.
The renderings include an Olympic and Paralympic village located within UCLA's existing facilities, a media village and press center located on USC's campus and a beach volleyball area set up in Santa Monica.
A soccer stadium at the Rose Bowl, a gymnastics complex at The Forum and a mountain biking trail at Frank G. Bonelli Park are also among the proposed designs.
According to the renderings, the LA 2024 opening and closing ceremonies would be held at Rams Stadium, along with Olympic and Paralympic archery competitions.
The IOC's Evaluation Commission will be in Los Angeles this week on a site visit to determine whether the city will host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
LA is one of just two cities currently in the running. Paris is also making a bid for the 2024 games.
The evaluation commission will conduct a "working visit" to LA from May 10-12, which will include discussions on proposals and venue tours.
IOC technical experts toured the candidate cities in advance of the evaluation commission's visit to assess issues related to venues, transport, sustainability and finance.
After its tour of LA, the evaluation commission will head to Paris for an identical visit May 14-16. The IOC commission's report on the two city visits will be released July 5, with a final vote and decision expected on Sept. 13.
Both the LA and Paris submissions for 2024 Olympic host city are viewable online.