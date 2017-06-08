SPORTS

Los Angeles Chargers donate money to save Orange County All-Star Classic

Los Angeles Chargers players are shown during a practice. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Chargers came to the rescue of a popular Orange County high school football game after it faced cancellation.

The Orange County All-Star Classic was near the end of the line after 58 years. But when Chargers team officials heard about it, they opened up their check book.

The amount they donated was not revealed, but the game will be played June 30 at the LeBard Stadium on the Orange Coast College campus.

You may also catch the game on KDOC-TV.

If you would like to attend, tickets can be purchased for the game at chargers.com/oc-all-star-classic for $10 or at the gate for $12.
