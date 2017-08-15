The Los Angeles chargers are practicing with the New Orleans Saints before their preseason game on Sunday.The team's general manager, Tom Telesco, said the Bolts are practicing four times this week for a win against the Saints. This comes after a major 48-17 loss against the Seattle Seahawks in their first preseason game."This is our last really long week of practice to get our guys ready to go for that Saints game and to get ready for the opening game, but we got some work to do, obviously," Telasco said.