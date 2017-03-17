SPORTS

Los Angeles Marathon: Street closures announced for 32nd annual race

Los Angeles marathon runners are seen in an undated file photo. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Officials on Friday announced the planned street closures that will occur during Sunday's Los Angeles Marathon, whose course will make its way through the city for the 32nd time.

The 26.2-mile race will start at 6:30 a.m. and begin its route from Dodger Stadium to Santa Monica.

Streets along the route will be closed by 3:15 a.m. Saturday and will re-open as early as 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

Metro will offer rail service to Santa Monica, near the finish line, thanks to the Expo Line extension. Metro said it will also be increasing service every nine minutes with three-car trains to accommodate the expected spike in riders.

Many bus routes will be detoured as well.

The city's transportation department will be enforcing a no-parking policy for some streets on the route.

The finish line for the marathon is Ocean Avenue and California Avenue, roughly six blocks from the downtown Santa Monica stop on the Expo Line.

The full list of street closures and the full route is available at www.lamarathon.com or trafficinfo.lacity.org.

See the complete map of street closures below:

City News Service contributed to this report.
