The Lakers introduced their newest rookie to the public on Friday, setting up high expectations for guard Lonzo Ball before he's played a single pro game.Ball, a Chino Hills native who entered the draft after one year at UCLA, was selected by the Lakers at No. 2 in the NBA draft on Thursday.He comes in as one of the team's most hyped draft picks in years.Magic Johnson, the team's president of basketball operations, added his own pressure by saying he expects Ball to become part of the great legacy of players that have worn purple and gold."You look to your right, there's some jerseys hanging on that wall," Johnson said at a press conference in the team's El Segundo practice facility. "We expect a Ball jersey hanging up there one day, alright?"That's OK by Ball. He says it gives him something to work toward."I think it's a good goal to set, so I'll definitely be chasing that" he said. "Just work every day, go out there and play my game."Ball, who says he's only had 45 minutes of sleep in the last whirlwind two days, is also scheduled to throw the first pitch at Friday's night's Dodger home game vs. the Colorado Rockies. It will be the first Major League Baseball game he's attended.Ball will wear No. 2 on his jersey.