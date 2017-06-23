SPORTS

Lakers introduce Lonzo Ball, set high expectations

EMBED </>More Videos

Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and GM Rob Pelinka introduce draft pick Lonzo Ball at a press conference in El Segundo on June 23, 2017. (KABC)

By
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) --
The Lakers introduced their newest rookie to the public on Friday, setting up high expectations for guard Lonzo Ball before he's played a single pro game.

Ball, a Chino Hills native who entered the draft after one year at UCLA, was selected by the Lakers at No. 2 in the NBA draft on Thursday.

He comes in as one of the team's most hyped draft picks in years.

Magic Johnson, the team's president of basketball operations, added his own pressure by saying he expects Ball to become part of the great legacy of players that have worn purple and gold.

"You look to your right, there's some jerseys hanging on that wall," Johnson said at a press conference in the team's El Segundo practice facility. "We expect a Ball jersey hanging up there one day, alright?"

That's OK by Ball. He says it gives him something to work toward.

"I think it's a good goal to set, so I'll definitely be chasing that" he said. "Just work every day, go out there and play my game."

Ball, who says he's only had 45 minutes of sleep in the last whirlwind two days, is also scheduled to throw the first pitch at Friday's night's Dodger home game vs. the Colorado Rockies. It will be the first Major League Baseball game he's attended.

Ball will wear No. 2 on his jersey.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles Lakersnba draftNBAEl SegundoLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Veteran scorer Patrick Eaves agrees to new 3-year deal with Ducks
Order of selections for the 2017 NHL draft
Dodgers' Julio Urias needs shoulder surgery, expected out 12-14 months
Chris Paul re-elected as NBPA president; Garrett Temple elected VP
More Sports
Top Stories
South Pasadena father arrested for murder of missing son
Frog found in salad at BJ's in West Covina
Cache of weapons found in disgraced LAPD officer's home
Grandma, 81, leads Texas police on chase over coffee, sandwich
Redondo Beach student dies of cancer day before graduation
Jurors get tour of bloody car in trial over murder of Fox executive
Metro approves Gold Line extension to Claremont
Show More
Armed man dies in Hollywood officer-involved shooting
Check your fridge: Hummus recalled due to possible listeria
Man claiming to be 'Mad Max' arrested for weapons
Get a sneak peek inside the Wilshire Grand in DTLA
Woman strangled to death in Compton home
More News
Top Video
South Pasadena father arrested for murder of missing son
Frog found in salad at BJ's in West Covina
Cache of weapons found in disgraced LAPD officer's home
Grandma, 81, leads Texas police on chase over coffee, sandwich
More Video