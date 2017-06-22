Lakers select UCLA star Lonzo Ball with No. 2 pick in NBA draft

Rob & I were able to get our first choice this evening. Laker Nation get ready, we are off to a great start. Welcome to the team Lonzo Ball! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 22, 2017

Fans at a sports bar in Chino Hills erupt in cheers after their hometown star Lonzo Ball is selected by the Lakers in the NBA draft.

The Los Angeles Lakers have picked former UCLA guard Lonzo Ball in the NBA draft, setting up what they hope will be the start of a reversal in the team's recent misfortunes.Ball, a Chino Hills native who excelled in his one year with the Bruins, had been widely projected by most experts as the team's likely pick with the No. 2 selection.He is seen as a team leader, a talented passer and three-point shooter who helped UCLA turn around from a 15-17 record in 2015-16 to 28-3 and a deep run in the NCAA tournament this year.Ball donned a purple Lakers hat over his all-black suit as he was interviewed shortly after the pick was announced."It's a dream come true," Ball told ESPN. "Glory to God. And thank you to everybody for helping me get here."He added that the chance to play for Magic Johnson's team makes it even better."It's crazy," Ball said. "I couldn't ask for anything more. To be able to learn from him every day is truly a blessing."He added that it would also be good to play close to home so that his mother Tina, who suffered a stroke earlier this year, can attend his games.His outspoken father, LaVar Ball, had thrown some doubt over the Lakers' decision, but for all his controversial public statements he also made it clear he wanted his son to play for his hometown team.Interviewed right after the pick was announced, LaVar Ball was already wearing a gold BBB hat - for his own Big Baller Brand. He said he had set out a goal for his son to play for the Lakers since the day he was born.And always one for big statements, LaVar Ball already had a prediction for the team."Lonzo Ball is gonna take the Lakers to the playoffs his first year," LaVar Ball said. "Come see me when he does. I'll have another hat on to say I told you so."The draft represents one of the first big tests for new president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and new general manager Rob Pelinka, both of whom were hired earlier this year to turn the team around.Johnson welcomed Ball to the team, tweeting: "Rob & I were able to get our first choice this evening. Laker Nation get ready, we are off to a great start. Welcome to the team Lonzo Ball!"The Lakers' pick came right after the Philadelphia 76ers selected Washington guard Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 selection. The Sixers had acquired the top slot in a trade with the Boston Celtics, who now have the third pick.With the No. 3 pick, the Celtics selected Duke forward Jayson Tatum.The draft pick comes only two days after the Lakers front office made another big offseason move. The team traded D'Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov to the Brooklyn Nets for veteran center Brook Lopez and the 27th overall pick in the draft. They also hold the 28th pick.There also continues to be talk of the team angling to acquire SoCal native Paul George from the Indiana Pacers.The Lakers have won 16 NBA championships, but have just completed the worst four-year stretch in their history - including posting their worst record ever, 17-65, in the 2015-16 season.In Chino Hills, fans gathered at a local sports bar to see the pick live on television, hoping to continue watching the player they've cheered on through high school and college now represent the area in the pros."I've been watching the Ball brothers grow up in Chino Hills and going to their high school games," said one fan. "This is surreal!"As NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced the pick, the bar erupted in wild applause and cheers.Online, however, some fans have offered a less-than-thrilled reaction that they will now have Lonzo Ball's father in their faces for possibly years to come."Lonzo seems like a very polite and mature young man. His father...seems like an idiot!" one fan commented on the ABC7 Facebook page. "Hopefully Magic and the rest of the Lakers brass keep LaVar far away from the team!""The best thing LONZO can do is fire his dad. Let his dad be his dad and NOT his manager," another fan posted.