LMU pitcher throws 1st perfect game in school history

The biggest hit at LMU this season was not at the plate. It's Lions pitcher Cory Abbott.The Junior from San Diego was simply trying to throw well Saturday. Little did he know he'd make LMU baseball history."Three starts ago, he got roughed up pretty good. It speaks to his character how he went back to work," Lions head coach Jason Gill said.Saturday afternoon, Abbott was in a pitchers duel against BYU. That's when the Lions' Billy Wilson drove in the game's first run in the 6th-inning."I think Cory is the one that dominated the game. I didn't do much," said Wilson.The only thing more amazing than Corey's 12-strikeouts by the 9th inning, was the fact Abbott had no-idea he was throwing a perfect game!"I'll tell you the truth, I was so locked in, all I wanted to do was strike the guy out. After I did and my teammates came out of the dugout, I looked back at the scoreboard and saw all zeros on the board. I was amazed," said Abbott.In NCAA division one baseball, this was just the 26th perfect game in 60 years. Abbott now has a baseball that will serve as a lifetime keepsake.The Lions' catcher made sure Abbott got to keep the prized ball. "I kept it in my hand. Then, just before we got to the mound to jump on him, I stuck the baseball in my back pocket so I wouldn't drop it."The only thing LMU dropped last Saturday was BYU, 2-0. For pitcher Cory Abbott, it was a perfect day.