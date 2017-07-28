wisdom teeth - gone 🙇🏾‍♀️

atleast I get to be home & catch up on some shows 🤞🏾 ps I have a funny video for y'all from this!!! pic.twitter.com/DO70VHwHO0 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 27, 2017

uhm here it is, I honestly have no words! 😂 Enjoy!!!!! Hope it makes you laugh!!!! pic.twitter.com/DP5QsC7C7C — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 27, 2017

the full video is 14 minutes long,

other parts are hilarious too! 😂 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 28, 2017

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles turned to social media to share her wisdom teeth removal experience complete with a funny post-operation video from the dentist.In the video, the most decorated American gymnast was in an anesthetic haze. She is incoherently talking while pretending to drive a car before abruptly stopping.Biles was able to laugh at herself and even hinted at an extended version of the video.