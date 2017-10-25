LOS ANGELES DODGERS

Steal of a price: Man finds World Series tickets on StubHub for $9 each

EMBED </>More Videos

Man finds World Series tickets on StubHub for $9 apiece. (KTRK)

LOS ANGELES --
The deal was a little too good to be true, but for one lucky baseball fan, a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the World Series only cost him $9.08.

Jordan Benedict was on StubHub searching for tickets to Game 2 between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers when he spotted the unbelievable offer.

For less than $10 apiece, he found two seats to watch history in the making.

"Since this was such an insane deal, I felt the need to reach out to StubHub customer service," Benedict said in a post on Facebook. "They were beyond accommodating and informed me that they would unfortunately be refunding my tickets and giving them back to the seller so they can repost them at the appropriate price."



To be so close to the World Series only to have those tickets snatched away had to be disappointing. But then, something amazing happened, Benedict said.

StubHub contacted Benedict and said since he was able to find those World Series tickets at such an unprecedented price, they'd honor the deal.

"They were going to honor the purchase price and give me two tickets in a similar area of the stadium," Benedict wrote.

Benedict said he and a friend will be watching Game 2 together for less than $20. Now that's what we'd call a home run!

For complete coverage of the Los Angeles Dodgers, visit abc7.com/dodgers.

Related Topics:
sportsticketsMLBLos Angeles Dodgersworld seriesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LOS ANGELES DODGERS
Vin Scully, Fernando Valenzuela part of Astros-Dodgers Game 2 festivities
Athletes and celebrities at Game 2 of the World Series
Take me out to the ballgame! Celebs at the World Series
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez on field for batting practice before Game 2
Fontana father bleeds Dodger blue
More Los Angeles Dodgers
SPORTS
Vin Scully, Fernando Valenzuela part of Astros-Dodgers Game 2 festivities
Athletes and celebrities at Game 2 of the World Series
Lonzo Ball: 'I'm not retaliating' after Marcin Gortat's critical tweet
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez on field for batting practice before Game 2
Fontana father bleeds Dodger blue
More Sports
Top Stories
Vin Scully joined by Fernando Valenzuela during World Series 1st pitch
Take me out to the ballgame! Celebs at the World Series
Scorching temps, dry conditions continue across SoCal
Vegas gunman's brother arrested for child porn in Valley Village
Fontana father bleeds Dodger blue
Disneyland announces new hotel to open in 2021
10-year-old wins World Series tickets in school essay contest
'Saved by the Bell' diner coming to West Hollywood
Show More
Santa Ana winds subside, high temps remain in Inland Empire
Driver slams into Goodwill store in Pasadena
NAACP warns African-Americans about travel on American Airlines
$140K worth of iPhone 8s stolen in armed robbery
Which World Series tickets offer fans best value?
More News
Top Video
Fontana father bleeds Dodger blue
Vegas gunman's brother arrested for child porn in Valley Village
'Saved by the Bell' diner coming to West Hollywood
10-year-old wins World Series tickets in school essay contest
More Video