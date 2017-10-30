LOS ANGELES DODGERS

Too tired from Game 5? MLB's excuse note has you covered

EMBED </>More Videos

Did you stay up late to watch Game 5 of the World Series? MLB's excuse note may be just the ticket to get you through your Monday. (twitter.com/MLB)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Did you stay up late to watch Game 5 of the World Series? MLB's excuse note has you covered.

Sunday night's game was the second-longest in World Series history - and it kept a lot of kids (and adults) up way past bedtime.

The MLB tweeted an excuse note that states, "Please excuse ___ from work, school, general activities on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, as he/she/they are emotionally recovering from Game 5 of the World Series."

It continues -- "#Postseason baseball is insane - that's basically all you need to know. Things are nuts, and we all need an off day. Yours truly, Baseball Twitter."



After the gripping slugfest that lasted 10 innings, the Dodgers lost to the Astros 13-12, falling behind 3-2 in the series as it returns to Los Angeles. Game 6 is set for 5:20 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersHouston Astrosworld seriesMLBbaseballtwittersocial media
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LOS ANGELES DODGERS
Astros, Dodgers rewrite record book in Game 5 barnburner
Astros blast by Dodgers 13-12 in 10th, lead World Series 3-2
Dodgers lose 13-12 to Astros, fall behind 3-2 in World Series
Astros manager A.J. Hinch: Ken Giles 'wasn't surprised' about losing closer role
More Los Angeles Dodgers
SPORTS
Lakers blow 17-point lead as Raptors spoil Ball's birthday game
Lonzo Ball, Lakers held in check by Jazz
Clips keep winning without CP3 and start work on 'unfinished business'
Mitchell scores career-high 22, Jazz beat Lakers 96-81
More Sports
Top Stories
Manafort, Gates indicted in Mueller investigation
Dodgers lose 13-12 to Astros, fall behind 3-2 in World Series
Spacey apologizes after actor alleges past sexual advance
1 injured in Mar Vista officer-involved shooting
Evacuation ended at LAX after suspicious bag cleared
Man shot, killed outside Valley Glen home
Garcetti not running for governor
Murrieta couple who survived Las Vegas shooting die in car crash
Show More
Irvine DUI driver plows through gate, crashes into parked cars
Mom investigated for human trafficking after 'funny' tweet
Puerto Rico says it's canceling $300M Whitefish contract
REI will not sell anything on Black Friday
Indiana mom 1 year sober after overdose photo went viral
More News
Top Video
Dodgers lose 13-12 to Astros, fall behind 3-2 in World Series
Manafort, Gates indicted in Mueller investigation
Spacey apologizes after actor alleges past sexual advance
1 injured in Mar Vista officer-involved shooting
More Video