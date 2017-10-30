Too tired from Game 5? MLB's excuse note has you covered

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Did you stay up late to watch Game 5 of the World Series? MLB's excuse note has you covered.
Sunday night's game was the second-longest in World Series history - and it kept a lot of kids (and adults) up way past bedtime.
The MLB tweeted an excuse note that states, "Please excuse ___ from work, school, general activities on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, as he/she/they are emotionally recovering from Game 5 of the World Series."
It continues -- "#Postseason baseball is insane - that's basically all you need to know. Things are nuts, and we all need an off day. Yours truly, Baseball Twitter."
We got you, fam. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/8jAB725PLA— MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2017
After the gripping slugfest that lasted 10 innings, the Dodgers lost to the Astros 13-12, falling behind 3-2 in the series as it returns to Los Angeles. Game 6 is set for 5:20 p.m. PT on Tuesday.