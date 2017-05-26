SPORTS

UCLA softball team just 2 wins away from College World Series

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The UCLA women's softball team is just two wins away from the College World Series in Oklahoma City, but they're also two losses from exiting the national spotlight.

"Obviously, we're not satisfied right now. We want a couple more wins to get us back to Oklahoma," infielder Delaney Spaulding said.

The tradition with the team is as rich as any Bruin program. A dozen national championships frame the outfield fence, but they haven't enjoyed a banner year in seven long seasons.

"It's not pressure. It's our expectation. We expect to be there. We expect to win," first baseman Madeline Jelenicki said.

The team has been to the College World Series for the last two years and there's a feeling that the third time is the charm to win it all. But they're taking a page from the Wizard of Westwood - that yesterday is old news.

The Bruins swept their way through last week's regional. They carried 45 wins to the field Thursday night after hosting Ole Miss in game one of the Super Regionals.

"There's a lot about side distractions. We don't focus on the opponent. We don't focus on the umpires, or any of those things. We really focus on what we have control over. The Bruin bubble is strong," coach Kelly Inouye-Perez said.
