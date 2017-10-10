SPORTS

U.S. men's soccer fails to qualify for World Cup for 1st time since 1986

United States' Christian Pulisic, left, fight for the ball with Trinidad and Tobago's Nathan Lewis during a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. (Rebecca Blackwell)

COUVA, Trinidad --
The U.S. men's soccer team has been eliminated from World Cup contention, a shocking loss at Trinidad ending the Americans' streak of seven straight appearances at the global sport's showcase.

Twenty-eight years after a stunning victory at Trinidad put the Americans back in the World Cup after a four-decade absence, their chances for next year's tournament in Russia ended on this island nation off the coast of Venezuela.

Trinidad and Tobago scored a pair of first-half goals, and the United States was eliminated with a 2-1 defeat Tuesday night - the first time missing the World Cup since 1986.

The U.S. entered its final qualifier with a berth uncertain for the first time since 1989. Home losses to Mexico last November and Costa Rica left the Americans little margin for error.

The 28th-ranked Americans needed merely a tie against 99th-ranked Trinidad, which lost its sixth straight qualifier last week.

But the defeat - coupled with Honduras' come-from-behind 3-2 win over Mexico and Panama's 2-1 victory over Costa Rica on Ramon Torres' 88th-minute goal - dropped the Americans from third place into fifth in the six-nation final round of the North and Central American and Caribbean region.
