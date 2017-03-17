USC upsets SMU 66-65 in NCAA tourney, advances to 2nd round

SMU's Ben Emelogu II (21) defends as USC's Elijah Stewart (30) looks for an opening to the basket on Friday, March 17, 2017.

Elijah Stewart hit a late 3-pointer for No. 11 seed USC as the Trojans upset sixth-seeded SMU 66-65 Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.SMU's Shake Milton missed a floater at the buzzer.Stewart had 22 points for the Trojans (26-9). Bennie Boatright and Chimezie Metu each added 14 for USC, which advances to play No. 3 seed Baylor in the second round of the East region on Sunday.USC also rallied from a big deficit in the second half in its First Four win over Providence.Semi Ojeleye had 24 points and 10 rebounds and Sterling Brown had 17 points for SMU (30-5), which had won 16 straight.SMU was in the NCAA Tournament after being banned from postseason play a year ago for multiple violations, including academic fraud and unethical conduct.