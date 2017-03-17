USC upsets SMU 66-65 in NCAA tourney, advances to 2nd round

TULSA, Okla. (KABC) --Elijah Stewart hit a late 3-pointer for No. 11 seed USC as the Trojans upset sixth-seeded SMU 66-65 Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
SMU's Shake Milton missed a floater at the buzzer.
#SCoring leaders today:@Lou_weezy_ana: 22 pts, 4 reb@Chimezie_Metu: 14 pts, 8 reb, 4 ast@benniebuckets__: 14 pts, 5 reb#ItTakesATeam pic.twitter.com/0N473I8kjV— USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) March 17, 2017
Stewart had 22 points for the Trojans (26-9). Bennie Boatright and Chimezie Metu each added 14 for USC, which advances to play No. 3 seed Baylor in the second round of the East region on Sunday.
USC also rallied from a big deficit in the second half in its First Four win over Providence.
Semi Ojeleye had 24 points and 10 rebounds and Sterling Brown had 17 points for SMU (30-5), which had won 16 straight.
SMU was in the NCAA Tournament after being banned from postseason play a year ago for multiple violations, including academic fraud and unethical conduct.