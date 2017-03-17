SPORTS

USC upsets SMU 66-65 in NCAA tourney, advances to 2nd round

USC players celebrate their 66-65 win in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Tulsa, Okla. on Friday, March 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

TULSA, Okla. (KABC) --
Elijah Stewart hit a late 3-pointer for No. 11 seed USC as the Trojans upset sixth-seeded SMU 66-65 Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

SMU's Shake Milton missed a floater at the buzzer.


Stewart had 22 points for the Trojans (26-9). Bennie Boatright and Chimezie Metu each added 14 for USC, which advances to play No. 3 seed Baylor in the second round of the East region on Sunday.

USC also rallied from a big deficit in the second half in its First Four win over Providence.

SMU's Ben Emelogu II (21) defends as USC's Elijah Stewart (30) looks for an opening to the basket on Friday, March 17, 2017.



Semi Ojeleye had 24 points and 10 rebounds and Sterling Brown had 17 points for SMU (30-5), which had won 16 straight.

SMU was in the NCAA Tournament after being banned from postseason play a year ago for multiple violations, including academic fraud and unethical conduct.
Related Topics:
sportsUSC Trojansusccollege basketballOklahoma
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
USC becomes latest First Four success with upset of SMU
LA Marathon: Street closures announced for 32nd annual race
Waymon Roberts, father of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, dies
Dodgers' Scott Kazmir struggles with velocity in simulated outing
More Sports
Top Stories
IE shooting spree: Multiple investigations led to suspect
Trump defends wiretapping claims in meeting with Merkel
Body discovered in Angeles National Forest
LA Marathon: Street closures announced for 32nd annual race
PHOTOS: Teen finds 7.44 carat diamond in state park
Boy, 11, found safe after going missing in Pomona, police say
LAX security officer stops man from jumping off bridge
Show More
Consumer Reports reveals 2017 top car picks
WATCH: Bus driver rescues 5-year-old wandering alone, barefoot
Mexico program to offer up to 50,000 jobs for deportees
8-year-old writes letter to robber who stole from her family
Summer travel: What's the worst day to fly?
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos