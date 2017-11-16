Days before the USC and UCLA football teams are set to clash at the Coliseum, several USC students on Thursday were keeping a watchful eye on Tommy Trojan and three other statues on their campus.The round-the-clock guard seeks to prevent any vandalism or pranks involving the statues amid the longtime rivalry between the two universities.The USC statues have been covered with a silver protective wrap - a tarp wrapped in duct tape -- since earlier this week.Meanwhile, at the UCLA campus in Westwood, the iconic Bruin Bear statue has been in a hibernation of sorts - encased in a box to ward off pranksters.Bruins football players and fans rallied Wednesday night at a massive on-campus bonfire, an annual tradition. USC is scheduled to hold its own rally Thursday evening.Each team has a lot at stake in Saturday's game, whose kickoff is set for 5 p.m. The Trojans are trying to stay in the bowl hunt after locking up the PAC-12 South Division title. The Bruins need a win in order to remain eligible for a bowl game.