FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KABC) --The star quarterback of the University of Oklahoma football team and a Heisman Trophy finalist found himself on the receiving end of a crushing tackle by a police officer in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The Fayetteville Police Department released video showing officers arresting Baker Mayfield back on Feb. 25.
The booking report states that officers attempted to take a statement from Mayfield after an incident at a restaurant, according to ESPN.
In the video, an officer attempting to interview someone can be heard telling Mayfield, "If you don't keep your mouth down, you're going to jail right now, OK?"
A second officer immediately responds, "It's too late. I'm done. I've been standing here listening to it, I'm finished with it. He's gone."
Mayfield tells the officer, "OK, I'm done. I'm done. I'm done," as he begins to slowly walk away.
In the video, Mayfield can be seen attempting to break out into a full sprint, but only makes it a few steps when an officer tackles him into a wall.
Mayfield was arrested on misdemeanor complaints of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing.
The 21-year-old released the following statement on Twitter days after his arrest:
February 28, 2017
Mayfield is regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in college football. He has been named a Heisman finalist two seasons in a row and was named the 2017 Sugar Bowl Most Outstanding Player after he led the Sooners to victory over Auburn.
Mayfield has a court hearing scheduled for April 7, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.