Vin Scully receives Icon Award at 2017 ESPYS

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Retired Los Angeles Dodgers sportscaster Vin Scully received the Icon Award at The ESPYS on Wednesday.
Actor Bryan Cranston, a major Dodger fan, flew in from New York to honor Scully with the award.
The honor is presented to individuals whose careers have left a lasting impression on the sports world.
Scully retired last fall after calling Los Angeles Dodgers games for 67 years. The 89-year-old Hall of Famer's career was the longest tenure of any broadcaster with a single pro sports team.
Past recipients of the Icon Award are Kobe Bryant, Derek Jeter, Peyton Manning and Abby Wambach.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.