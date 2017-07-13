SPORTS

Vin Scully receives Icon Award at 2017 ESPYS

Vin Scully, left, accepts the Icon Award from Bryan Cranston at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. ( Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Retired Los Angeles Dodgers sportscaster Vin Scully received the Icon Award at The ESPYS on Wednesday.

Actor Bryan Cranston, a major Dodger fan, flew in from New York to honor Scully with the award.

The honor is presented to individuals whose careers have left a lasting impression on the sports world.

MORE: Vin Scully calls one more at-bat - for Jimmy Kimmel

Scully retired last fall after calling Los Angeles Dodgers games for 67 years. The 89-year-old Hall of Famer's career was the longest tenure of any broadcaster with a single pro sports team.

Past recipients of the Icon Award are Kobe Bryant, Derek Jeter, Peyton Manning and Abby Wambach.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
