Women in Wrestling returns to downtown Los Angeles after 15 years

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Women of Wrestling returned to Los Angeles for the first time in 15 years thanks in part to Los Angeles Lakers President Jeanie Buss.

Buss teamed up with David McLane, who formed the 1980s women's professional wrestling promotion Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Together they presented Women of Wrestling in downtown Thursday night.

"This is an opportunity for women to turn pro and perform in their country and have fun and entertain," Buss said.

She saw it as an outlet to give athletic women the ability to combine sport with entertainment. Many of the wrestlers said they were inspired by Buss.

"I have a lot of respect for her because I'm about women standing up for themselves, making a mark in this world and that's what I want to do now. I couldn't think of anyone better to work for than Jeanie Buss," wrestler "The Dagger" said.
