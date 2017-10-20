SPORTS

World Series 2017: Ticket prices soar in seller's market

EMBED </>More Videos

Dodger fans who are interested in buying World Series tickets should brace themselves for some serious sticker shock. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Dodger fans who are interested in buying World Series tickets should brace themselves for some serious sticker shock.

As of Friday morning on StubHub.com, the price of the cheapest available ticket for Tuesday's Game 1 was $950. Some tickets for potential games at Dodger Stadium were even listed as high as $25,000.

The most affordable tickets for Game 2 at Chavez Ravine were priced at $840.

The Dodgers' World Series opponent - either the New York Yankees or the Houston Astros -- has yet to be determined, and which games will be played in Los Angeles remains unknown. That may change as early as Friday night, when the Yanks have the opportunity to seize the American League championship in Game 6.

An Astros victory would send the ALCS to a Game 7 on Saturday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersNew York YankeesHouston AstrosticketsMLBbaseballworld seriesu.s. & worldLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Dodgers fans celebrate all over LA as team heads to World Series
LA Dodgers headed to World Series for first time since 1988
Dodgers lose to Cubs 3-2 in Game 4 of NLCS
Lonzo Ball off Lakers' injury report, says 'strength' may be biggest test
More Sports
Top Stories
Dodgers fans celebrate all over LA as team heads to World Series
LA Dodgers headed to World Series for first time since 1988
Selena to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Man violently beaten during home invasion in Sun Valley
Lupita Nyong'o recalls Weinstein's alleged abuses
Trucker arrested in 2016 bus crash that killed 13 near Palm Springs
Carjacking suspect arrested after chase through LA, OC
SoCal women inmates learn to code
Show More
Campgrounds closed due to hot spots from Mount Wilson fire
Dog booted from CIA after losing interest in bomb sniffing
SoCal cities compete for coveted new Amazon HQ
FBI sex-trafficking crackdown nets 120 arrests; 84 underage victims rescued
LAPD investigating Harvey Weinstein for alleged sex assault
More News
Top Video
Man violently beaten during home invasion in Sun Valley
Dodgers fans celebrate all over LA as team heads to World Series
Selena to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
LA Dodgers headed to World Series for first time since 1988
More Video