SPORTS

World Series a pricey ticket for Dodgers fans

EMBED </>More Videos

Ticket prices for World Series games in Los Angeles are expected to average about $3,300. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles baseball fans have waited 29 years for the Dodgers to return to the World Series.

But seeing them vie for the championship in person won't be cheap.

The average ticket price is about $3,300 for the Dodger Stadium games, according to Jesse Lawrence, CEO of TicketIQ, a market tracking firm.

That comes close to the what they ran for last year's World Series games in Chicago, where the average was $3,400.

But Dodger Stadium has about 10,000 more seats available than Wrigley Field.

Besides fan fever, one factor driving up prices is the secondary sellers market.

"The Dodgers are one of the most active teams when it comes to the secondary market," Lawrence said. "They sell more tickets to brokers than any other team out there. Which means less people are going to the event who own the tickets and more people are selling it because they're in the business of selling tickets at a premium to make money."

There are still plenty of tickets available for the games, but Lawrence warns fans to be careful.

"If the price is too good to be true, it probably is too good to be true," he said.

For now prices may not rise much higher than their current quotes.

But if the Series returns to Dodger Stadium for games 6 and 7, when the Dodgers have a chance to take the championship at home, prices could spike, he said.

Game 1 is Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, with a high temperature that day forecast at 102 degrees, likely setting a heat record for the Fall Classic.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles Dodgersworld seriesticketsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Earthquakes earn first playoff berth since 2012; Portland clinch No. 1 seed
Desperate Canadiens hunt for victory vs. Ducks
Grant's first 2 NHL goals lead Ducks' 6-2 rout of Canadiens
Kempe has first career hat trick in Kings' win over Montreal
More Sports
Top Stories
Westlake carport fire chars 3 vehicles underneath apartments
SoCal firefighters boost staffing amid red flag warning
Democratic candidates for governor spar at Anaheim forum
Body found in search for missing girl left near coyote-infested alley
Southland sizzles amid fall heat wave
Body found buried in Crestline cave identified
IE mother arrested on suspicion of murdering toddler son
Rhino injures poacher in rare reversal of fortunes
Show More
Mom: Cub Scout kicked out of group after asking about guns
Convicted Yucaipa sex offender arrested again
VIDEO: Mama bear, cubs take dip in Monrovia pool
Letter penned a day before Titanic sank sold for $166K
K-9 officer, injured in line of duty, receives Purple Heart
More News
Top Video
Democratic candidates for governor spar at Anaheim forum
Body found buried in Crestline cave identified
Westlake carport fire chars 3 vehicles underneath apartments
IE mother arrested on suspicion of murdering toddler son
More Video