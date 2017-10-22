World Series a pricey ticket for Dodgers fans

Los Angeles baseball fans have waited 29 years for the Dodgers to return to the World Series.But seeing them vie for the championship in person won't be cheap.The average ticket price is about $3,300 for the Dodger Stadium games, according to Jesse Lawrence, CEO of TicketIQ, a market tracking firm.That comes close to the what they ran for last year's World Series games in Chicago, where the average was $3,400.But Dodger Stadium has about 10,000 more seats available than Wrigley Field.Besides fan fever, one factor driving up prices is the secondary sellers market."The Dodgers are one of the most active teams when it comes to the secondary market," Lawrence said. "They sell more tickets to brokers than any other team out there. Which means less people are going to the event who own the tickets and more people are selling it because they're in the business of selling tickets at a premium to make money."There are still plenty of tickets available for the games, but Lawrence warns fans to be careful."If the price is too good to be true, it probably is too good to be true," he said.For now prices may not rise much higher than their current quotes.But if the Series returns to Dodger Stadium for games 6 and 7, when the Dodgers have a chance to take the championship at home, prices could spike, he said.Game 1 is Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, with a high temperature that day forecast at 102 degrees, likely setting a heat record for the Fall Classic.