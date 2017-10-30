HOUSTON --Way to break the tension.
A streaker took the field inside Minute Maid Park in Houston during the 7th inning of Sunday night's Game 5.
In multiple videos that captured a short pursuit, the bare chested man ran and tried to evade security.
The man was then tackled to the ground. Dodger infielders were also seen watching the chase.
Video captured by another fan Matt Seymour showed the man getting escorted off the field.
The man's interruption happened after Carlos Correa's home run that put the Houston Astros up, 11-8.
After a 10-inning slugfest, the Dodgers lost to the Astros 13-12, falling behind 3-2 in the series as it returns to Los Angeles. Game 6 is set for 5:20 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
