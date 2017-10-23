Stolen vehicle suspect leads police on chase through downtown Los Angeles

The driver of a pickup truck believed to be stolen led police on a high-speed chase through the streets of downtown Los Angeles Monday.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The driver of a pickup truck believed to be stolen led police on a high-speed chase through the streets of downtown Los Angeles Monday.

The pursuit originated on the 110 Freeway and moved into the downtown area as the suspect wove through traffic, triggering a few dangerous close-calls.

The driver disregarded traffic signals and stop signs as he sped away from police before bailing out of the truck and fleeing on foot in the Boyle Heights area.

After he ran into an apartment complex, officers cornered the suspect and took him into custody without incident.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crimehigh-speed chasepolice chaseLos AngelesDowntown LABoyle HeightsLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Cat litter found in murdered Palmdale boy's stomach, expert testifies
Ballot measure would expand CA rent control
Shania Twain guest judges on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Heading to the World Series? Here are a few tips
Trump scarecrow at Santa Clarita school stirs up debate
Construction of border wall prototypes nears completion
Triple-digit October temps break heat records in SoCal
Possible NoHo arson suspect in custody
Show More
SoCal firefighters extinguish small fires amid red flag warning
USC cancer center sends aid to hospital in Puerto Rico
Fiona the hippo photobombs marriage proposal
Quezada out as Anaheim police chief
Fullerton company makes World Series bats for Dodgers
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
PHOTOS: 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles
More Photos