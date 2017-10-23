The driver of a pickup truck believed to be stolen led police on a high-speed chase through the streets of downtown Los Angeles Monday.The pursuit originated on the 110 Freeway and moved into the downtown area as the suspect wove through traffic, triggering a few dangerous close-calls.The driver disregarded traffic signals and stop signs as he sped away from police before bailing out of the truck and fleeing on foot in the Boyle Heights area.After he ran into an apartment complex, officers cornered the suspect and took him into custody without incident.