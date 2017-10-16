LAKE VIEW TERRACE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A person was shot and killed inside an SUV in Lake View Terrace, sending the vehicle crashing into the back of a children's museum, police said.
The shooting was reported around 2:20 p.m. at Osborne Street and Foothill Boulevard.
Police say an unknown suspect shot at a person inside the SUV, causing it to crash into the side of the building housing the Discovery Cube children's science museum.
The suspect was last seen heading northbound in a white truck. No detailed description was immediately available.
No injuries at the museum were reported. The crash was near the back of the building.