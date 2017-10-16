SUV crashes into children's museum after driver fatally shot in Lake View Terrace

A person was shot and killed inside an SUV in Lake View Terrace, sending the vehicle crashing into the back of the Discovery Cube children's museum, police said. (KABC)

LAKE VIEW TERRACE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A person was shot and killed inside an SUV in Lake View Terrace, sending the vehicle crashing into the back of a children's museum, police said.

The shooting was reported around 2:20 p.m. at Osborne Street and Foothill Boulevard.

Police say an unknown suspect shot at a person inside the SUV, causing it to crash into the side of the building housing the Discovery Cube children's science museum.

The suspect was last seen heading northbound in a white truck. No detailed description was immediately available.

No injuries at the museum were reported. The crash was near the back of the building.
