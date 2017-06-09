TECHNOLOGY

Rare Apple sneakers up for auction starting at $15,000

These rare Apple sneakers from the 90s will set you back at least $15,000. (Heritage Auctions/eBay)

Before iPhones and Macbooks there were Apple sneakers?

A rare pair of Apple sneakers are up for auction on eBay with a starting bid of $15,000. According to the listing, the sneakers were "produced by Apple exclusively for their employees in the early 1990s."

The all-white sneakers feature the company's rainbow colored emblem on the tongue and sides. The size 9.5 shoes will be sold by Heritage Auctions through an eBay live auction on Sunday, June 11.
