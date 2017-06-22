TECHNOLOGY

Glendale police push tracking bracelet after woman with Alzheimer's disappears

Police are promoting a tracking wristband system for people suffering from Alzheimer's or autism. (KABC)

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
The Glendale Police Department is promoting a tracking wristband system for people suffering from Alzheimer's or autism.

The family of Nancy Paulikas, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease, believes that if she was wearing the tracking wristband, authorities would have been able to track her movements and bring her home.

The 55-year-old woman became separated from her family on Oct. 15 at the L.A. County Museum of Art. Her father, George Paulikas, still hopes to find her.

"Every morning we wake up hopeful this will be the day that Nancy will be found," he said.

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn worked with Glendale police to implement the Project Lifesaver tracking bracelet system for people with Alzheimer's and autism. Police said 19 people use the wristband that costs $375. The department stated it would provide the bracelets for those who cannot afford them.

Hahn said she wants the project to be countywide and hopes that Paulikas will be found.

"We could figure out how to have a better first responder protocol. We could figure out a better way to immediately surround a family that had this happen to them, and offer them some hope," she said.
