The future of gaming has landed in Los Angeles.Players can step into new virtual worlds at the state-of-the-art IMAX Virtual Reality experience center.The center offers virtual-reality experiences that can put you on a high-flying tightrope in a boxing ring or in a shooting game.Imax also plans to open six more centers around the world within the next year.For a look at the Los Angeles center and the experiences it offers, watch the video above.