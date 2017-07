Have you seen a message on Facebook warning about accepting a friend request from Jayden K. Smith? Turns out the message claiming adding Jayden K. Smith as a friend will allow hackers to access your account is a hoax.The message reads:According to Snopes.com , there are multiple variants on the "long-running hoax."Snopes said on their website, "Variants of these messages are circulated endlessly, with different names swapped in and out as various pranksters decide to play jokes on people they know by inserting their acquaintances' names and addresses into the warning in place of the existing information."