New iPhone X malfunctioning in cold weather

Hundreds of users on Reddit are warning that in cold temperatures, the device stops working. (KTRK)

If you're the proud owner of a brand new iPhone X, you're going to want to make sure the device stays inside a warm environment.

Hundreds of users on Reddit are warning that in cold temperatures, the device stops working.

Users say you have to wait a few minutes for it to warm up before it starts working again.

In a statement, Apple says it is aware of the issue and is preparing a software update.

Apple released iOS 11.1.1 on Thursday, which fixed an autocorrect bug that caused the letter "i" to change to an "a" and a question mark symbol.

