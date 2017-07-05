TECHNOLOGY

Solar Panda Power Plant is as cute as it is green

Panda Green Energy has finished the first phase of the world's first Panda Power Plant. (United Nations Development Program)

What's black and white and green all over? The world's first Panda Power Plant in Datong, China.

Panda Green Energy in cooperation with the United Nations Development Program finished the first phase of the project, connecting 50MW to the grid. The final plant is expected to produce a total capacity of 100MW.

Panda Green Energy said on their website, "A 100MW Panda Power Plant can provide 3.2 billion kWh of green electricity in 25 years, equivalent to saving 1.056 million tons of coal, or reducing 2.74 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions."


Over the next five years, Panda Green Energy plans to build Panda Power Plants along "Belt and Road" countries and areas with their "Panda 100 Program."
