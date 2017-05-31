TECHNOLOGY

Stratolaunch plane rolls out of Mojave Desert hangar

EMBED </>More Videos

The monstrous 100-ton Stratolaunch airplane rolled out of its hangar in the Mojave Desert Wednesday. (KABC)

The monstrous 100-ton Stratolaunch airplane rolled out of its hangar in the Mojave Desert Wednesday.

It's the first time Eyewitness News has seen the twin-hulled design, which features a 385-foot wingspan, making it the world's widest airplane.

It will now undergo ground tests. Its first flight could take place as early as 2019.

Stratolaunch is intended to carry a rocket slung beneath the wing and release it at 35,000 feet. The concept is that the rocket will then launch into space and deliver satellites into orbit.

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen owns the company building the plane.
Related Topics:
technologyscienceairplane
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
This Day In History: The Brooklyn Bridge opens
Facebook Safety Check activated after reported explosion at Ariana Grande concert
USPS offering new feature to see your mail before arrival
'Face Filters' and other features added to Instagram
More Technology
Top Stories
LeBron James' Brentwood home vandalized with racial slur
LA County sees steep increase in homelessness
Thieves steal softball, baseball equipment from Azusa HS
CNN drops Kathy Griffin after bloodied Trump head photo
2 arrested trying to sneak $500K in drugs into SoCal w/ toddler in car
Dinner, poker game planned to save 4 historic homes at LA arboretum
Toddler tests positive for amphetamines; mom arrested
Show More
Waze Carpool expanding across California
1 killed, 1 injured in officer-involved shooting at Hesperia Walmart
Six-year-old youngest to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee
Tarzana water main break causes sinkhole
Mexican businessman to market 'Trump' toilet paper
More News
Top Video
LA County sees steep increase in homelessness
LeBron James' Brentwood home vandalized with racial slur
Dogs arrive in SoCal after being rescued from slaughterhouse
Trump expected to withdraw US from Paris climate accord
More Video