Unarmed ICBM launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in test

The U.S. Air Force successfully launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base, the fourth such test this year. (DVIDS)

By
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (KABC) --
An unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base early Wednesday morning as part of a scheduled test.

According to the 30th Space Wing, the Minuteman 3 missile was launched at 2:10 a.m. from the coastal facility, located in Santa Barbara County.

"While not a response to recent North Korean actions, the test demonstrates that the United States' nuclear enterprise is safe, secure, effective and ready to be able to deter, detect and defend against attacks on the United States and its allies," the Air Force said in a statement.

The launch was the fourth such test this year and occurred amid tensions with North Korea, which is developing its own ICBMS.

Analysts said North Korea's missile test on Friday showed that U.S. cities such as Los Angeles and Chicago are now within the striking range of Pyongyang's weapons.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein described North Korea's missile tests as "a clear and present danger" to the United States.

In May, a missile interceptor was launched from Vandenberg and successfully destroyed a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
