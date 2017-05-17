TECHNOLOGY

USPS offering new feature to see your mail before arrival

The United States Postal Service is offering a new, free feature that lets you see what's in your mailbox before it even gets there. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The United States Postal Service is offering a new, free feature that lets you see what's in your mailbox before it even gets there.

It's called "Informed Delivery." Basically, you sign up for the free service and then you receive an email notification with scanned images showing your mail for that day.

USPS says this service could help reduce the risk of a number of issues, especially mail theft.

To see if this new feature is available in your area, visit https://informeddelivery.usps.com.

