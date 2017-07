A project to widen the 405 Freeway in Orange County will soon begin.Orange County Transportation Authorities finalized a $629 million loan. Construction between State Route 73 in Costa Mesa and the 605 Freeway in Long Beach is expected to start early next year.The loan will help the agency save $300 million, according to the OCTA.Officials will allow express lanes to be free for carpoolers for the first three and a half years because of the money saved.