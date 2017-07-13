1 injured in 5 Fwy crash in Commerce; lanes back open

All lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway in Commerce were back open after a big rig crash that left one person hospitalized Thursday morning.The crash, involving two big rigs and a passenger vehicle, was reported shortly before 5 a.m. near Grande Vista Avenue.One man was extricated after being trapped in the wreck and was transported to a local trauma center in unknown condition, fire officials said. No other injuries were reported.Traffic was snarled for miles even after crews were able to clear the scene at about 6 a.m.The cause of the collision was not immediately known.