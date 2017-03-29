A transition road on the 10 West to the 110 Freeway was temporarily shut down in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday morning following a fatal motorcycle crash.The deadly crash was reported about 5 a.m. on the westbound 10 Freeway connector to the northbound 110 Freeway. California Highway Patrol officials said the motorcyclist was thrown off the transition road and landed onto Venice Boulevard, just below it.Several lanes in the area of the crash were expected to be closed for at least two hours, causing a major back-up to an already congested area of downtown during the morning commute.Washington Boulevard was being used as alternate for commuters heading to downtown L.A.