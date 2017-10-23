A major freeway transition road was shut down early Monday morning after a semi-truck overturned in downtown Los Angeles, officials said.The jackknifed big rig crashed shortly before 3 a.m. and prompted the California Highway Patrol to close the ramp between the westbound 10 Freeway and northbound 110 Freeway.There were no immediate reports of injuries.The CHP issued a SigAlert at the scene and requested sand to sop up the spilled oil.The cause of the crash was unknown.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.