Jackknifed big rig forces closure of WB 10 Fwy to NB 110 Fwy in downtown LA

A major freeway transition road was shut down early Monday morning after a semi-truck overturned in downtown Los Angeles, officials said. (KABC)

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A major freeway transition road was shut down early Monday morning after a semi-truck overturned in downtown Los Angeles, officials said.

The jackknifed big rig crashed shortly before 3 a.m. and prompted the California Highway Patrol to close the ramp between the westbound 10 Freeway and northbound 110 Freeway.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at the scene and requested sand to sop up the spilled oil.

The cause of the crash was unknown.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
