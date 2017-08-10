A crash involving an overturned big rig initially forced the closure of all lanes on the 10 Freeway early Thursday morning in East Los Angeles.As of 5:30 a.m., the westbound side of the interstate was reopened at Santa Fe Avenue. Traffic was moving in one eastbound lane.The crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m., prompting the California Highway Patrol to issue a SigAlert.It was unclear how many vehicles were involved in the collision, or if anyone was seriously injured.