Big rig overturns in crash on 10 Fwy in East LA; multiple EB lanes closed

A crash involving an overturned big rig initially forced the closure of all lanes on the 10 Freeway early Thursday morning in East Los Angeles. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A crash involving an overturned big rig initially forced the closure of all lanes on the 10 Freeway early Thursday morning in East Los Angeles.

As of 5:30 a.m., the westbound side of the interstate was reopened at Santa Fe Avenue. Traffic was moving in one eastbound lane.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m., prompting the California Highway Patrol to issue a SigAlert.

It was unclear how many vehicles were involved in the collision, or if anyone was seriously injured.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
